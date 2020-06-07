Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,777.50

Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38) and last traded at GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38), with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.69).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,664.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cardiff Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Cardiff Property Company Profile (LON:CDFF)

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

