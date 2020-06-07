Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.69

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $115.15, with a volume of 2459168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 8.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

