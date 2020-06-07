Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) versus Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Head to Head Analysis

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Celsion has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Celsion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Celsion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celsion and Akcea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion -3,908.00% -120.14% -48.44% Akcea Therapeutics -8.59% -6.70% -5.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celsion and Akcea Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion $500,000.00 162.69 -$16.85 million ($0.91) -3.05 Akcea Therapeutics $488.54 million 3.15 $40.77 million $0.48 31.75

Akcea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Celsion. Celsion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akcea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Celsion and Akcea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 127.47%. Given Akcea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akcea Therapeutics is more favorable than Celsion.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics beats Celsion on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase IIb clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease due to elevated triglyceride levels, as well as AKCEA-TTR-LRx to treat the broad population of patients with hereditary and wild-type forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG and PTC Therapeutics International Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

