Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.31

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $79.99, with a volume of 17309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock worth $245,102,275. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

