Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,806. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

