CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.55

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The company has a market cap of $793.26 million, a PE ratio of 712.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

