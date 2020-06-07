Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.88. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 107,328 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.