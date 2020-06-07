Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $49.11

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.67, but opened at $49.11. Chewy shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 4,078,300 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Get Chewy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chewy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.