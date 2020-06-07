China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Stock Price Up 114.3%

China Gengsheng Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:CHGS)’s share price rose 114.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 72,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 23,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGS)

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures.

