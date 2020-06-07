China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.30

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04), with a volume of 267447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.62.

About China New Energy (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

