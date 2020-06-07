Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,017. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

