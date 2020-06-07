Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $76,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

