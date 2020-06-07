Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

