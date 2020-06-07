Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $61.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ciena by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

