Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $157.21 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,891 shares of company stock worth $5,989,007 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

