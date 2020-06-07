Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,806 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. Frontdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

