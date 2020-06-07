Citigroup Inc. Acquires 41,867 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 500.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of CareDx worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CareDx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CareDx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 0.98. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

