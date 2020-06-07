Citigroup Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKJ opened at $164.58 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $194.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.