Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vector Group by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 154,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,013,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

VGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

