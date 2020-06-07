Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BankUnited by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,949,000 after purchasing an additional 224,406 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 751,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BankUnited by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 734,991 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BKU stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

