Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of ExlService worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ExlService by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ExlService by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

