Citigroup Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of Triumph Group worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.70. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

