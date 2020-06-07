Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of PROS by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 665,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 15.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 216,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $280,819. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRO stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

