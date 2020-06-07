Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 318,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,167,000 after purchasing an additional 266,867 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after purchasing an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.77 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.