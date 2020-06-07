Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Essent Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.70.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.