Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,204 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 221.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,023 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,643,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,763,000 after acquiring an additional 133,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $46.83 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

