Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

