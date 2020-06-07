Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Vision worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Vision by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,698,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 954,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in National Vision by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

