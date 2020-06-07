Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,546 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,176,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $181.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.