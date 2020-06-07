Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,471 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

