Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,103 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $17,300,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $6,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 226.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 763,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $4,070,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.90 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

