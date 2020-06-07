Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,416 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 348,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,061,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,637,000.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $81.50 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

