Citigroup Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

