Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.95.

CFG opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,165 shares of company stock valued at $406,386. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

