Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 1,291,487 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,106,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $444.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

