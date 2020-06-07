CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.13. CleanSpark shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,050,778 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CleanSpark stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.59% of CleanSpark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

