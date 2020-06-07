Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.68

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 1292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $540.04 million, a PE ratio of 659.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

