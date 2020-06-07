Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.80. Cloudera shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 8,070,428 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,056 shares of company stock worth $11,073,607. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

