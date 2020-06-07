Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $57.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,774. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

