Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,523,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 9,273,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 470,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 330.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 471,989 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

