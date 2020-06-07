Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 912 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Shares of BCI opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.