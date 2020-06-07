Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 62,642 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

