Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $495,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

