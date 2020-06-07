Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Community First Bancshares stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Community First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 262.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

