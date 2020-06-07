Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $15.37. Continental Resources shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 3,229,400 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 147,151 shares of company stock worth $1,292,933. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

