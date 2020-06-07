Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) versus Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corelogic and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 1 6 4 0 2.27 Cars.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

Corelogic currently has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.10%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Corelogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Corelogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Corelogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 4.56% 24.23% 5.50% Cars.com -203.76% 9.54% 5.09%

Risk & Volatility

Corelogic has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corelogic and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.76 billion 2.26 $49.38 million $2.50 20.10 Cars.com $606.68 million 0.84 -$445.32 million $1.45 5.29

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corelogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corelogic beats Cars.com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

