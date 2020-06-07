Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CORR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 17.16 and a quick ratio of 17.16. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

