CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $376.58

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 376.58 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 376.58 ($4.95), with a volume of 136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.90 ($5.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,772.00.

In other CPPGroup news, insider Richard D. Lapthorne acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($105,235.46).

CPPGroup Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.