Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Craven House Capital PLC (LON:CRV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $75,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.28.

About Craven House Capital (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital plc operates as an investment company. It also focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital plc in August 2011.

