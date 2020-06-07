Credit Suisse Group Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $20.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.92.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

